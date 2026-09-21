What A Shame – Charly Boy Blasts Nigerians For Cheering Corrupt Leaders

Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has criticized citizens for failing to demand accountability from the country’s leaders.

Naija News reports that the singer, also known as Area Fada, made the remarks in a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday.

Charly Boy questioned the attitude of Nigerians towards the challenges facing the country, saying many citizens have become used to problems that should normally attract public concern.

He pointed to poor infrastructure, unstable electricity and rising food prices as examples of the difficulties Nigerians face.

According to him, basic amenities such as good roads and regular electricity are now seen as privileges rather than services that citizens should expect.

He also questioned how food prices could rise sharply within a short period without citizens demanding explanations from those in authority.

He said: “Nigeria is a country where good roads are treated as luxury. A country where people with steady electricity are classified as the rich. And a country where the price of food can jump from N10,000 to N100,000 overnight with no questions asked. And you call that a country?”

“Now tell me, can a nation exist without its citizens? No. Then what are the citizens doing? Watching creators make jokes and normalising the breakdown. And watching corrupt leaders campaign only to turn out and cheer them on. What a shame.”