Why I’m Not Angry Obasanjo Called Me ‘Ashawo’ – Charly Boy

Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has said he is unbothered that former President Olusegun Obasanjo called him an “ashawo” during the London launch of his memoir, 999.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo, in videos that made the rounds online, teased Charly Boy with different remarks, including referring to him as a “thief,” “barawo,” “drug addict”, and “ashawo.”

Reacting in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, Charly Boy described the remark as part of their close and familiar relationship, stressing that Obasanjo did not necessarily mean that he engages in prostitution.

Charly Boy emphasised that Obasanjo’s willingness to publicly tease him also reflected their affection, adding that the former president had spoken about qualities he respected in him, especially his relationship with his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, and his mother.

He wrote, “SO BABA CALLED ME ASHAWO? Una dey ask me why Baba call me ashawo. My people, relax. Baba no mean say I dey run ashawo business. Or like say I dey follow women like Hegoat.

“You know say when you live your life differently from everybody else, people go give you plenty names. No kin name people never call me.

“Some say I be jaga-jaga boy. Some say rebel. Some say mad man. Some even call me a tortoise, dat am too smart for my own good. Now Baba don add ashawo to the CV.

“But make I tell you something If Baba has reached the point where he can stand in public and dey call me like his stubborn son, that one sef na sign of love.

“Because this same Baba wey dey call me all these names has also spoken about the things he respects about me, especially the way I stood by my father and later my mother.

“So if Baba calls me ashawo boy today. No wahala bcos, it takes one to know one. I go just collect the title and continue my journey. After all, na only person wey don enter your heart fit get enough confidence to disgrace you publicly.

“Baba, I hear you. But I no agree with the ashawo part o!