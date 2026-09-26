It Was A Hard Pill To Swallow – Charly Boy Opens Up On His Daughter Coming Out As Lesbian

Veteran entertainer, Charly Boy, has spoken about his decision to accept the sexual orientation of his two daughters.

Naija News reports that in an interview with Punch, Charly Boy said his younger daughter was the first to tell him she was a lesbian, while her elder sister opened up about her sexuality later.

According to him, he initially struggled to accept the news, particularly because his younger daughter had not had children at the time, while his older daughter had already started a family.

He explained that his concerns were more about his daughters’ happiness and independence than their personal choices.

The entertainer noted that his older daughter is a mother of six and also has a great-grandchild, adding that he believes an adult woman should be allowed to make decisions about her own life.

He said: “Get it clear, I actually have two daughters who are lesbians. My youngest daughter came out first, years ago, and my eldest daughter came out more recently. When my youngest daughter first told me, it was a hard pill to swallow initially because she hadn’t had children yet, whereas my older daughter had already built a family.

“I was trying to educate people that you have no control over the life of a 50-something-year-old woman. This is the same woman who gave me six grandchildren and a great-grandson. If she decides that she no longer likes men and prefers to be a lesbian, so be it. My only concern is for her to be happy.

“I don’t want to quarrel with my children if I can help it. As long as you’re not bothering me, asking me for money or having a sense of entitlement, it’s all about love. And because I love my children deeply, I adapted quickly. I didn’t want to be an old-fashioned, rigid father; I wanted to be a supportive, open father. As long as they are standing on their own two feet and not asking me for money, their life is their life. At the end of the day, it all comes down to love.

“As a parent, I’ve learnt that with millennials and Gen Zs, you don’t tell them what to do; you can only advise them and try to get them to see the logical side of what you’re putting across for them to take, leave or trash. The days of beating and commanding are gone and can’t come back.”