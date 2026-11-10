Why I Have Never Recommended Anyone For Appointment Despite Being A Godfather – Ex-Gov Osoba

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, has stated that he has never nominated anyone for appointment as commissioner, special adviser, councillor or local government chairman in the state despite being a political godfather.

He argued that political godfathers should offer advice and guidance, not impose political appointees on elected governors.

Naija News reports that Osoba spoke during a podcast hosted by Reuben Abati and shared on 𝕏.

He said he considered himself a political godfather but had deliberately avoided interfering in his successors’ administrations.

He said: “I agree, I’m a godfather. But one thing that is working for me in my state is that I hardly interfere. I counsel and advise him. I have never nominated one person into his government.”

Explaining his position, the former governor said imposing candidates on an administration could undermine the governor’s authority and create unnecessary divisions among his political supporters.

He noted that appointing one person from the many people around him could offend others, while anyone recommended by him might be viewed with suspicion within the administration.

Osoba recalled that during his tenure as governor, he adopted a system that allowed each federal constituency to nominate candidates for commissioner positions.

He said he requested one name from each federal constituency and subsequently reviewed their credentials before assigning them portfolios, adding that the approach helped him avoid pressure from political associates.

The former governor maintained that political godfathers should ensure that people who worked for a candidate during electioneering campaigns were recognised and compensated, but should not dictate how an elected governor runs his administration.

“That’s the role of a godfather. I agree, I’m a godfather,” he said.