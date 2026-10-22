Ogun Shuts Schools After Over 100 Pupils Fall Sick From Gas Emissions

The Ogun State Government has ordered the closure of some schools in Ijebu-Ode, Ago-Iwoye and Ijebu-Igbo after more than 100 pupils were hospitalized following suspected exposure to a harmful gaseous substance.

Naija News reports that the incident happened on Wednesday, October 22, as the affected pupils were rushed to the State Hospital in Ijebu-Ode, the General Hospital in Ijebu-Igbo and other medical facilities for treatment.

Some of the schools affected include Ijebu-Igbo Girls Grammar School, Anglican Girls Grammar School in Ijebu-Ode, Itamerin Comprehensive High School and several schools in Ago-Iwoye.

The incident began around 10am when pupils and staff members started experiencing breathing difficulties after allegedly inhaling the substance. Some students reportedly fainted as the situation worsened.

A teacher at one of the affected schools disclosed that some schools in Ago-Iwoye had to close around 11am because of the incident.

The teacher also explained that parents rushed to the schools to take their children home because they were worried about their safety and could not immediately establish what was happening.

“The pupils and staff started inhaling the gas and began to have difficulty breathing. Some of them fainted and were rushed to hospitals.

“The worst-hit schools include Ijebu-Igbo Girls Grammar School and Anglican Girls Grammar School in Ijebu-Ode. Some parents who heard about the incident also came to pick up their children because nobody knew what was happening”, the teacher said in an interview with Vanguard.