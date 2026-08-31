Woman Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Illicit Drugs Into Ogun Prison

A woman who visited an inmate at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been arrested after correctional officers allegedly found substances suspected to be a psychoactive drug concealed in a sachet of beverage.

The woman was caught during a routine screening at the entrance of the custodial centre on Friday, August 28, 2026, Naija News understands.

The Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service disclosed the arrest in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Odukoya Olayinka.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about 1:33pm when the woman arrived at the facility to visit an inmate who is on death row.

During the mandatory screening, correctional officers reportedly discovered a sachet of Milo containing substances suspected to be ‘colos’, a street name commonly used for a psychoactive substance.

The Service said the discovery highlighted the vigilance of its personnel and its determination to prevent prohibited items from finding their way into custodial facilities.

“Following her arrest, she was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and possible prosecution, in accordance with established procedures,” the statement said.

The Controller of Corrections, Ogun State Command, Kamoru Adesina, commended the officers who made the arrest, describing their action as a demonstration of alertness and professionalism.

Adesina also reaffirmed the Service’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking and other criminal activities within custodial centres.

He stressed that correctional facilities were established to reform and rehabilitate inmates and should not be turned into avenues for the circulation of illicit substances.

The command consequently warned members of the public against attempting to compromise the security of custodial centres by bringing prohibited items into the facilities.

It said anyone caught engaging in such activities would face the full weight of the law.