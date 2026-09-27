Police Arrest 11 Suspects, Recover Vehicles, Guns, 25 ATM Cards

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects and recovered two suspected stolen vehicles, three firearms and 25 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards during operations carried out across the state.

The arrests and recoveries were recorded between September 16 and September 26 through intelligence gathering, targeted operations and other enforcement activities.

Naija News reports that the command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Babaseyi said detectives attached to the Owode-Egba Division recovered a stolen commercial TVS motorcycle at Mokoloki Village on September 17 and arrested two suspects in connection with the incident.

He added that detectives in Ijebu-Ode also recovered a suspected stolen Safira vehicle following discreet investigation and intelligence gathering. A suspect was arrested in connection with the recovery.

According to him, operatives of the Olorunda Division arrested two suspects on September 19 while they were allegedly conveying stolen electrical materials along Ayetoro Road.

The police spokesperson said SWAT operatives arrested three suspects around Dalemo, Ota, on September 21 after intercepting an unregistered tricycle and motorcycle allegedly linked to a vehicle theft.

He also said the tactical team arrested two suspected cult members during an operation on Tuesday.

One pump-action rifle and two locally made pistols were recovered from the suspects, bringing the number of firearms recovered during the operations to three.

Babaseyi further disclosed that operatives of the Igbesa Division arrested a 45-year-old suspect over an alleged ₦2.5 million fraud.

According to him, the police recovered 25 ATM cards and several mobile phones from the suspect.

He said the arrests and recoveries formed part of the command’s efforts to tackle criminal activities across Ogun State.

The spokesperson quoted the Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, as commending the officers for their professionalism during the operations.

Ojajuni also urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to the police.

The commissioner assured residents that the command would continue with proactive policing efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security across the state.