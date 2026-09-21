Police Take Over Scene As Probe Begins Into Deaths Of 37 Miners In NSCDC Custody

The Niger State Police Command has begun an investigation into the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners who died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The development followed a directive from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, for the circumstances surrounding the deaths to be investigated and those responsible held accountable where necessary.

The police have taken over the scene of the incident in Minna, with the Commissioner of Police in Niger State, CP Adamu Elleman, directing Operation Flush patrol teams to secure and cordon off the area, Naija News reports.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, has also started preliminary forensic investigations into the incident.

The command said the investigation would examine all relevant facts and circumstances surrounding the deaths and would be conducted professionally and in line with due process.

CP Elleman assured the families and relatives of the deceased, as well as members of the public, that the police would pursue the matter in accordance with the law.

He appealed for calm, patience and cooperation as the investigation continues, adding that any findings from the inquiry would be handled in line with existing laws.

The Niger State Police Command also reaffirmed its commitment to accountability, transparency, respect for human rights and the administration of justice.

The 37 suspected illegal miners reportedly died while in NSCDC custody.

Naija News recalls that the development had earlier led to the NSCDC parading its suspended Niger State Commandant, Commandant Suberu Aniviye, and other officers linked to the deaths.

The officers were paraded on Sunday at the NSCDC National Headquarters in Sauka, Abuja, where the Corps’ National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commandant Babawale Afolabi, briefed journalists on its preliminary findings.