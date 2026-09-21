 Skip to content
News

37 Miners’ Death: Owners Of Niger State Mining Site Must Be Exposed – Adeyanju

Published Updated
By Oladipo Abiola
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Nigerian Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju
Nigerian Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju

Key Takeaways

  • Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, demanded that investigators expose the owners of the Niger State mine where 37 suspected illegal miners were arrested.
  • Adeyanju said on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief that the federal government’s ten-member independent committee must probe detention conditions and deaths, beyond arrest allegations.
  • He insisted the NSCDC must not dodge responsibility for the 37 detainees who died last Thursday after arrests in M.I. Wushishi and Lukoto on September 15 and 16.

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has warned that no form of cover-up must be allowed in the investigation into the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners who died while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

Speaking on Monday during Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Adeyanju said the investigation should go beyond the allegations against those who were arrested and establish the circumstances in which they were detained and died.

According to him, the committee charged with the independent investigation of circumstances that resulted in the miners’ deaths must establish who owned the mine where the suspects were arrested.

He argued that the government allocates mining sites to people, and the committee should therefore establish who owned the mine where the suspects were arrested.

Naija News reports that the lawyer added that the NSCDC cannot absolve itself of responsibility for the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners who died in its custody.

Adeyanju, who is a member of the 10-member independent committee constituted by the federal government to investigate the deaths, also said the victims should not be described simply as “illegal miners” in a manner that obscures the circumstances surrounding their deaths while in government custody.

He vowed to resist any attempt to disrupt the probe.

Recall that 37 detainees died last Thursday in NSCDC custody after they were arrested during anti-illegal mining operations conducted by the NSCDC in the M.I. Wushishi and Lukoto areas of Niger State on September 15 and 16.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.