Adeyanju Joins Niger Miners’ Death Probe, Rejects Payment

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has accepted an invitation to serve on the Federal Government’s committee investigating the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in Niger State.

Naija News reports that Adeyanju, however, said he would not accept any payment, stipend or honorarium for his participation in the probe.

The lawyer disclosed this in a statement posted on his 𝕏 handle on Saturday, saying he agreed to join the committee to ensure that the interests of the deceased were represented and the circumstances surrounding their deaths were properly established.

“I am joining the committee solely to protect the interests of the victims and ensure that the truth is established,” he said.

The Federal Government had constituted a 10-member independent committee to investigate the deaths of the detainees, who were reportedly arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Adeyanju urged the government not to make any financial provision for committee members, arguing that the assignment should be treated as a national responsibility.

“I will not accept any such payment, and I will not participate in or tolerate any attempt to compromise the investigation or cover up wrongdoing,” he said.

He added that he would personally bear the costs of his accommodation, transportation and other expenses associated with his participation.

Adeyanju also warned that he would speak out if anyone attempted to obstruct the investigation or protect those found responsible for the deaths.

“If there is any attempt to shield those responsible or suppress the truth, I will expose it. The victims deserve justice, and the Nigerian factor as we know it must not be allowed to prevail,” he said.

A retired Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services, Jonathan Kure, chairs the committee, while a former Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, serves as secretary.

Other members include retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Hosea Hassan Karma; Professor Olayinka Buhari, a professor of Histopathology and former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital; representatives of the Minna Emirate Council and Niger State Government; National Secretary of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Liman Sulaiman; Blueprint Newspaper’s Zainab Suleiman Okino; and public affairs analyst, Dr George Agbakahi.

The panel is expected to identify the deceased and examine the circumstances surrounding their arrest and detention, as well as establish the cause of death.

It will also determine whether negligence, misconduct, complicity or other wrongdoing contributed to the deaths and recommend appropriate action, including compensation where necessary.

The committee has two weeks to conclude its investigation and submit its report to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.