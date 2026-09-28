Adeyanju Demands Immediate Action From INEC Over Supreme Court Judgment

Human rights lawyer and political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with the recent Supreme Court judgment on the Electoral Act.

Naija News reports that the seven-member Supreme Court panel recently unanimously restored Sections 77(5), 77(7) and 84(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, which had earlier been invalidated by the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to that development, Adeyanju urged the commission to remove from its official portal the names of candidates of political parties affected by the judgment.

He said the commission is constitutionally obligated to enforce the Supreme Court’s decision under Section 287(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

According to him, the constitutional provision requires all authorities and persons to give effect to Supreme Court decisions.

Adeyanju therefore urged INEC to take immediate steps to implement the court’s orders in full, stressing that compliance should not be delayed.

The names of all candidates affected by the judgment should be removed from INEC’s official portal as part of the steps required to give effect to the Supreme Court’s decision,” He said.

He further called on the commission to ensure it takes all necessary administrative actions to fully comply with the judgment.

Adeyanju maintained that INEC’s implementation of the court’s decision should be guided by the constitutional requirement for strict enforcement of Supreme Court judgments.

He urged the commission to act without further delay and ensure that its official records reflect the effect of the judgment.