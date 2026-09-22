NNPP Raises Alarm Over Impostors Targeting 2027 Candidates

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has warned political parties, candidates and members of the public against dealing with individuals allegedly posing as leaders and candidates of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also clarified that it has not entered into any coalition or working arrangement with another political party ahead of the elections.

Naija News reports that the NNPP made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by its Founder, Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

Aniebonam said some individuals who had been expelled from the party and whose status, according to him, had been confirmed by court judgments and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were still presenting themselves as NNPP leaders.

He alleged that the individuals were doing so to collect money from unsuspecting political parties and candidates.

“It has come to the knowledge of NNPP leadership that certain individuals, who have been expelled from our fold, confirmed by court judgments and INEC, have been parading themselves as leaders of the party with the intent to extort money from unsuspecting political parties and candidates,” he said.

Describing the NNPP as an independent political party, Aniebonam advised anyone who had paid money to the alleged impostors to demand a refund from them.

“All contestants, coalitions, or political parties who may have been duped should go back to the impostors for a refund of the money paid as contestants’ fees or for alliance.

“The authentic NNPP with basket of fruits logo is not a member of any coalition. It stands to reason that as a national political party, we are independent,” he stated.

Aniebonam said the party would announce its position on any strategic alliance with other political parties if such an arrangement became necessary ahead of the 2027 elections.

The NNPP founder also listed the officials he said had the authority to speak and make decisions on behalf of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the following people have the mandate of NNPP as the authentic leaders to speak and take informed decisions on behalf of the party.

“These are the recognised officials by INEC,” he said.

He listed himself as Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees; Dr Agbo Major as National Chairman; Mr Oginni Olaposi as National Secretary; Prince Toyese as National Treasurer; and Aisha Kade Onyia as National Woman Leader.