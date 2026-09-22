2027: We Will Protect Our Votes Ourselves, INEC Cannot Be Trusted – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it will not rely solely on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protect its votes in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Abdullahi said the party was already making arrangements to independently collate the votes recorded for its candidates at polling units.

According to him, the party’s decision was influenced by the experience of the 2023 general election, when many candidates relied on INEC’s promise of automatic transmission of results to the IReV portal.

“Don’t forget that I ran for Senate in the 2023 election. What many of us did, and not only myself, was that we trusted INEC when they told us there would be automatic transmission of results to the IReV.

“Then what happened afterwards? They said that, due to some technical glitch, the results could not be transmitted automatically to the IReV. So we have been beaten by that, and we are now twice shy. We say we will not allow it to happen again. We are no longer naive,” he said.

Abdullahi said the ADC would put measures in place to monitor and collate its results, adding that the party would accept results that reflect the votes recorded at polling units.

“We can no longer trust INEC to protect our votes for us. We are saying that we will vigilantly guard our own votes. We will protect our own votes.

“If the results at the end of the day reflect the true votes that came from the polling units, we will accept them. But if they do not, we are not going to accept them. We are making provisions to collate our own votes,” he said.