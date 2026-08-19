‘Wike Has Destroyed Abuja’ – Olayinka Slams Adeyanju Over Comment On Abuja Flood

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has defended his principal following a series of criticisms directed at him as floods wreak havoc across parts of the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

Naija News reported last weekend that floodwaters overwhelmed major roads and residential areas on Saturday, August 15, bringing traffic to a standstill and forcing some businesses to close.

Affected areas include Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse 2, the area around Delight Event Center in Gudu, and parts of Efab Estate in Lokogoma. The bridge linking Gaduwa and Durumi.

Several vehicles were submerged, and buildings were covered by floodwaters. Many commuters were forced to take alternative routes to avoid floodwaters.

Wike has since received knocks from opposition members and Abuja residents. Among them was renowned Human Rights Lawyer and Activist, Deji Adeyanju.

Reacting to the critics, Olayinka, in a statement he titled “Deji Adeyanju and his Gang of Flooded Brains,” argued that the flooding in Abuja predated Wike’s tenure as FCT Minister.

He accused the activist of exploiting the development to attack Wike’s administration.

Olayinka explained that the FCT Administration was already aware of the challenge and was taking necessary measures to prevent a recurrence.

“It is funny that Deji, who is always looking for attention, has been shouting ‘WIKE HAS DESTROYED ABUJA’ since yesterday, as if last Saturday was the first time some areas in Abuja got flooded,” he said.

“When there was a flood in Abuja in 2019, as reported in the media, was it Wike who caused it?” he asked.

Olayinka challenged Adeyanju’s understanding of the urban planning issues facing Abuja, claiming that the activist had earlier supported someone who built a school and a church on land designated for recreational use.

The official explained that there were flooding issues in parts of Wuse, Jabi, and Lokogoma in 2019, and similar incidents also occurred in Lokogoma, Efab Estate, Gudu, and on connecting bridges in 2022.

“Sad reality is that Abuja has been witnessing floods long before Wike assumed office,” Olayinka said.

He expressed deep concern over the daring activities of scavengers who remove drainage covers, leaving drains exposed to refuse and other materials.

The official from the FCT characterized the flooding that occurred on Saturday as yet another reminder of the difficulties confronting a rapidly growing city, especially as drainage systems, waste management practices, and the enforcement of planning regulations are unable to keep pace with urban expansion.

“It is also a pointer to damages being caused by scavengers who are daily stealing drainage covers, thereby exposing the drainage to refuse,” he said.

Olayinka further explained that the FCT Administration was reviewing the 1979 Abuja Master Plan to reflect the changing realities of the capital city.