Wike Orders Demolition Of Properties In Maitama

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of properties blocking waterways in Maitama, Abuja.

Naija News reports that Wike, after inspecting areas affected by the flood which occurred on Sunday, directed the demolition of several properties.

Wike expressed displeasure over buildings obstructing waterways and drainage channels, which, according to him, are linked to the recent flooding in Maitama and other parts of the nation’s capital city,

The Minister vowed that all the buildings on the water channels will be demolished before Saturday.

He said, “We have seen where people blocked channels where water should pass. They did that believing that nothing will happen.

“I have told people that because nothing happened yesterday does not mean it won’t happen today. That it did not happen today does not mean it won’t happen tomorrow.

“Now, something will happen. I’m going to bring those houses down. Every house on the water channel will go down. From now till Saturday, we will bring them down.”

Meanwhile, Wike has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could have deployed the federal government’s full political influence and secured victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) “at all cost” during the recent Osun State governorship election.

Speaking on the political landscape ahead of the next general election, Wike said a victory for the APC could have been secured in last Saturday’s election if Tinubu had been determined.

He said: “If the President wanted to win Osun State election at all cost, I would have been there and we will win it, and there’s nothing the governor can do,” insisting that there was no use of “federal might” during the election.

According to the former Rivers State Governor, the federal government’s full strength would have produced a different outcome.