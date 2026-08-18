Tinubu Could Have Secured Victory For Osun APC “At All Cost” – Wike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could have deployed the federal government’s full political influence and secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) “at all cost” during the recent Osun State governorship election, according to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on the political landscape ahead of the next general election, Wike said a victory for the APC could have been secured in last Saturday’s election if Tinubu had been determined.

He said: “If the President wanted to win Osun State election at all cost, I would have been there and we will win it, and there’s nothing the governor can do,” insisting that there was no use of “federal might” during the election.

According to the former Rivers State Governor, the federal government’s full strength would have produced a different outcome.

“There was no Federal might used in Osun. When you see the force and might of the Federal Government, you will know,” he said.

According to TVC, he stated that if political circumstances had worked out differently Governor Ademola Adeleke would ordinarily have been a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Expressing confidence in President Tinubu’s prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections, Wike said next year’s election will likely to be easier for the President than the 2023 contest.

“2027 elections will be the easiest one for the President compared to 2023.

“This time around, opposition has been crippled, homeless, no feather,” he said.

Naija News reports that Governor Adeleke of the Accord Party defeated Bola Oyebamiji of the APC in the Osun State Governorship election.