Adeleke Is Not Fubara – Dele Momodu Warns Wike

Veteran journalist and politician, Dele Momodu, has taken a swipe at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his claim that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could have won the Osun State governorship election if President Bola Tinubu had wanted victory “at all costs.”

Naija News reports that Momodu, in a post on 𝕏, on Tuesday, said the people of Osun State would have “demystified” the former Rivers State governor if he had attempted to influence the outcome of the election.

He also cautioned Wike against overestimating his political influence, insisting that Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, should not be compared with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Momodu wrote, “OSUN people would have demystified you mercilessly. Adeleke is not Fubara!!

“My kobo advice, stop equating yourself to GOD…”

Momodu’s reaction followed Wike’s comments on Tuesday while speaking with journalists during an inspection of flood-prone areas in Maitama, Abuja.

The FCT minister was responding to questions on the outcome of the Osun governorship election, which was won by Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Wike, who remains a member of the PDP despite serving in President Tinubu’s administration, maintained that the APC could have emerged victorious if the President had been determined to secure the state regardless of the circumstances.

He said, “If the President had wanted to win the Osun State election at all costs, I would have been there and we would have won it, and there’s nothing the governor can do.”