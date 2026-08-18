Osun: ‘When They Lose They Claim Govt Manipulated’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, 16 August 2026, officially declared Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A) the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke won nineteen local government areas, while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won eleven.

Wike, while speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, claimed that the Federal Government is always accused whenever the opposition loses an election.

According to Wike, President Bola Tinubu-led government should be commended for allowing processes to run their own course without interference.

He said, “When they lose, they claim the government manipulated the process; when they win, they show off their might. It does not work that way.

“From what I have seen, this government allows processes to run their own way, and they must be given credit for that.

“To remove a government, you need a strong, vibrant opposition that has spent over four years planning, not one that is constantly looking for a party to join.

“Governorship elections rely on local variables, but a national election is a completely different ballgame. If it is this 2027 election against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, forget it. It is over.”