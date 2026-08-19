Osun: Nigeria Would Be Destroyed If Atiku Had Chosen Wike As VP – Isaac Fayose

Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose has questioned the submission of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on the recently concluded Osun State governorship election.

Naija News recalls that Wike had claimed that the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, won because the Federal Government did not deploy its influence in the election.

Wike claimed that President Bola Tinubu allowed the people of Osun State to freely elect their leader.

Reacting in a post on his Facebook page, Fayose warned Wike not to compare Osun State to Rivers, where Wike once served as governor.

He argued that the people of Osun State had already decided who they would vote for before the election.

Fayose said: “When I listen to Wike, my stomach rumbles. Look at the confidence with which he said if the President had wanted Osun, he would have been there.

“May God continue to save Nigeria from these kinds of people. God will shock him.

“Osun people are not Rivers. Osun people made up their minds, and one thousand of you cannot change it. You are dreaming.

“Thank God Atiku did not choose you as his vice president; this country would have been destroyed more than it is now.

“So, you wanted to change the will of Osun people as you usually do in Rivers? I feel sorry for Nigerians. How come people are still campaigning for this man?”