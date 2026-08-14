Osun: We Are In Trouble, APC Wants To Win By Force – Isaac Fayose Raises Alarm

Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose has raised an alarm over the increase in political thuggery ahead of Osun State’s Saturday governorship election.

Naija News reports that Afrobeats superstar David had shared a video of the arrest of alleged political thugs linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the viral video, about 11 suspected thugs being conveyed by an APC campaign vehicle were reportedly arrested.

Reacting to the video on his Facebook page, Fayose expressed concern over the political situation in Osun, saying Nigeria is in trouble.

He also warned that the country could face serious challenges ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing the disturbing security situation in Osun State.

He said, “I hope you all are seeing APC’s despiration in Osun. They have flooded the state with all kinds of thugs. We are in trouble.

“APC wants to win by force, and so they brought thugs to the state. We are in trouble in 2027. If you think we are okay, we are not.

“This APC desperation does not have part two. Nigerians, you must arise and take your country back. This is definitely not the country you want.”

The two major political parties participating in the election, the APC and the Accord Party, have been trading accusations over alleged attacks and violence in different parts of the state.