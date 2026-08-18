Abuja Floods: Blaming Wike Like Israelites Blaming Moses – Agbese

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Honourable Philip Agbese, has faulted attempts to blame the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for the recent flooding in Abuja, saying residents must also take responsibility for activities that worsen flooding.

Naija News recalls that Abuja residents recently cried out for help after heavy rainfall disrupted movement across parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Floodwaters overwhelmed major roads and residential areas on Saturday, August 15, forcing motorists to a standstill and some businesses to close.

Affected areas include Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse 2, the area around Delight Event Centre in Gudu and parts of Efab Estate in Lokogoma. The bridge linking Gaduwa and Durumi.

Several vehicles were also submerged, while buildings were also covered by floodwaters. Many commuters were forced to seek alternative routes to avoid damage from the floodwaters.

Residents took to social media and appealed to the Minister to intervene and address the flooding.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, Agbese said the criticism was unfair given the scale of infrastructure projects being undertaken across the territory under Wike.

He urged residents to recognise the government’s efforts while supporting measures to make the FCT cleaner and more resilient.

“Blaming Wike for the flood in the FCT is like the Israelites blaming Moses for helping them to the Promised Land. At some point, we must appreciate transformative leadership and understand that government cannot solve every problem without the cooperation of the people,” Agbese said.

According to the lawmaker, Wike had, since assuming office, pursued projects aimed at improving roads, transportation, drainage and other critical infrastructure across Abuja and its satellite towns.

He said Wike had demonstrated a commitment to expanding infrastructure beyond Abuja’s city centre, pointing to the construction and rehabilitation of major roads, bridges and other public facilities across the territory.

The Labour Party lawmaker, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State, stressed that the FCT Administration has completed 221 kilometres of roads out of 317 kilometres awarded in satellite towns since the Tinubu administration came into office, with projects also ongoing in several communities.

He emphasised that the FCT Administration has also completed and inaugurated major projects in the city, including the Gwarinpa-Jahi Interchange, Airport-Kuje Road, Kuje-Gwagwalada Road and sections of the Outer Southern Expressway.

Describing Wike as “a prophet who is not honoured at home”, he said the minister’s work in the FCT was receiving recognition while some residents continued to focus on isolated incidents and overlook the broader transformation taking place in the capital.

“Wike is like the Biblical prophet who is not honoured at home. At a time the man is being celebrated globally, some persons are still calling him names. We should be able to acknowledge the good works being done while also demanding that areas requiring improvement are addressed,” he said.

Agbese said flooding should be treated as a shared responsibility, particularly in an expanding city such as Abuja, where rapid development and human activities could place additional pressure on drainage systems and natural waterways.

He blamed indiscriminate dumping of refuse for contributing to the flooding experienced in some parts of the FCT, saying residents often obstruct drainage channels and waterways with waste before heavy rainfall.

“Residents also have a role to play. You cannot dump refuse into waterways and drainage channels and then turn around to blame the minister when the rain comes and the water has nowhere to pass,” Agbese said.

Urging residents to stop using drainage channels and waterways as dumping grounds, he also charged the FCT Administration to continue investing in drainage and flood-control infrastructure while intensifying enforcement against illegal dumping and encroachment on waterways.

“Abuja belongs to all of us. We must work with the FCT Administration to protect the infrastructure being provided and keep our communities clean. Government has its responsibilities, but citizens also have theirs,” he said.