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What Medical Attention Did They Receive? – Adeyanju Reacts To Death Of 37 Miners In NSCDC Custody

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nigerian Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju
Nigerian Lawyer, Deji Adeyanju

Human rights lawyer cum activist, Deji Adeyanju, has described the deaths of 37 suspected miners, including alleged minors, in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State, as unacceptable and a crime against humanity.

Naija News reports that Adeyanju, while condemning the incident in a statement via his social media page, questioned the medical attention that the victims received.

Adeyanju said anyone found to have contributed to the deaths through unlawful acts, torture, deliberate mistreatment or criminal negligence should be held accountable.

He added that an explanation should not be accepted without an independent investigation.

He said, “A truly sad day for Nigeria. This is a crime against humanity, and perpetrators must face prosecution swiftly. It is unacceptable that people in State custody should die in such circumstances.

“The claim that 37 persons died from a disease outbreak must not be accepted without a credible, independent and transparent investigation.

“What happened when people first began falling ill? What medical attention did they receive? Where is the evidence?

“Those responsible for this senseless killing of Nigerians, whether through unlawful acts, torture, deliberate mistreatment or criminal negligence, must be held accountable.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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