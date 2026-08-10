I’m Bigger Than Peter Obi, I’ve Made More Sacrifices For Nigeria Than Him – Deji Adeyanju

Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju has said he considers himself more deserving of recognition than former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi because of the sacrifices he claims to has made in the fight for democracy in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Adeyanju made the statement during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye while speaking about his disagreements with Obi and people within the former governor’s political circle.

He said his criticism of Obi was not driven by personal hatred but by his views on the politician’s political record and conduct.

The activist claimed that although he and Obi do not have a good relationship, he would not remain silent whenever he felt attacked by people associated with the former governor.

He said he would respond to anyone who insulted or attacked him instead of allowing such comments to go unanswered.

Adeyanju also said he would not allow himself to be dragged into arguments with Obi’s aides because he believed he was operating at a higher level than them.

He maintained that his disagreements were mainly with Obi himself rather than the people working around him.

“If you don’t like me and you send your aides to insult me, I will insult you back. But I will not join issues with your aides. I’m bigger than his aides. Has he ever made any sacrifice for the country that anybody shot at him, has military arrested him?

“What does he know about democracy that he’s enjoying? Does he even know what democracy is? I’m bigger than him because I’ve made more sacrifices for the country. I’ve almost been killed more than 17 times for democracy, fighting for democracy. What has he done? The money they used to set up the bank, where did they get the money from?”, Adeyanju questioned.