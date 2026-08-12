What’s The Desperation To Take Osun State When All Governors Are Supporting You? – Adeyanju Questions Tinubu

Human Rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has questioned the need for President Bola Tinubu to seek control of Osun State.

He argued that almost all governors in the country are already supporting him and wondered why there was a need “take Osun or take any other state.”

Naija News reports that the activists shared his reservations during an appearance on Arise News.

“The President already has almost all the governors in the country supporting him. There’s practically no governor in the country that is not supporting the President. So what’s the desperation to take Osun or take any other state,” he questioned.

Identifying election security as his biggest concern in the Osun State governorship election scheduled for August 16, Adeyanju argued that security agencies, rather than Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would determine whether the poll is free and fair.

He called on the police and other security agencies to prevent rigging, vote buying and other electoral malpractices, stressing that credible elections could not be guaranteed without effective election security.

“Beyond the theatrics, my biggest worry in this election and in every election in Nigeria is not INEC; it’s the security. It is the security that determines whether elections will be rigged, whether political actors will hijack INEC forms, whether falsification of the result sheets will be done. It is the security.

“Until we fix election security, we can never have credible elections. Will the security agencies in the country ensure that there’s a free and fair election on Saturday? I don’t think so, and I don’t know. But I don’t know whether the President can obtain a commitment from the security agencies and direct the security agencies that the security agencies should ensure that the elections in Osun are not rigged.

“It is the security agencies that allow vote buying. They are the ones that allow vote buying at the polling unit. If the security agencies determine not to allow vote buying, vote buying cannot happen. In the last Ekiti election, they even chased some EFCC officials away from the polling unit that they came to spoil their market. But the security agencies, especially the police, must be up and doing to ensure that elections are credible,” he urged.