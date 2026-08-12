He Came To Attack Adeleke – Adeyanju Rates APC’s Oyebamiji

Human rights lawyer and political activist Deji Adeyanju applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, over his debate with Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Naija News reports that the debate was held on Tuesday at the ARISE News Osun Governorship Town Hall.

The candidates at the debate were African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Najeem Salam, Oyebamiji and Adeleke.

Sharing his thoughts on the debate during an appearance on Arise News, Adeyanju applauded Oyebamiji’s combative approach, describing his attacks on the governor as expected of an opposition candidate.

He also praised the governor for attempting to defend his administration’s record by highlighting projects, particularly in road infrastructure, across the state.

“I was impressed by the combative nature of the APC candidate. He just came to attack the governor, so that was expected of the opposition. He gave a lot of fireworks in the direction of the governor.”

“The governor impressed me the most because despite the combative attacks from the APC candidate, who was asking the governor, “l’You cannot justify the resources and the funds you’ve received, you cannot, the governor tried to highlight some of the projects they’ve done: road infrastructure, all those things that have been done across the length and breadth of the state. The governor tried to give a brief account within the time allocated, of course, of the things that they’ve been able to do as a government,” he said.

Adeyanju also said the APC candidate for the governorship election, Oyebamiji, was able to dispel concerns about alleged godfather influence, noting that the APC candidate “disabused people’s minds” about the issue and the alleged involvement of “invisible hands” in his candidacy.

“The APC candidate gave a good run as an opposition, and he punched holes. Again, he disabused people’s mind about his godfather, the godfathers and the hand, the invisible hands,” he remarked.