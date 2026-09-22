Former Niger Commissioner Of Police Dies

Former Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Diseye Desire Nsirim, has died after a brief illness.

Naija News reports that Nsirim died on Monday, September 21, 2026, while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed her death in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun.

Nsirim, a native of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, served as the Commissioner of Police in Niger State from 2012 to 2014.

She was the 27th person to occupy the position in the state.

Her appointment also made her the first female Commissioner of Police to serve in Niger State.

The police command said she remained the only woman to have held the position in the state.

During her time as the state’s police commissioner, Nsirim was involved in efforts to tackle criminal activities and improve public safety.

Her tenure included operations against groups considered security threats in different parts of the state.

Among the operations linked to her administration was the dismantling of the Darul-Salam group in Mokwa.

The police also recorded the disruption of another terrorist group operating in Minna during her tenure.

Following news of her death, the serving Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, expressed condolences to Nsirim’s family, relatives, former colleagues and other associates.

The police command said the late officer made contributions to policing in Niger State and to national security during her career.

Elleman also offered prayers for the family, asking for strength and comfort for them as they mourn the former police commissioner.