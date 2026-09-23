Six Including Police Officer Killed In Fresh Plateau Attacks

At least five people have been confirmed dead, including a senior police officer, not long after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed by the Plateau State Government.

The fresh attacks, Naija News understands, happened in Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas.

The Plateau State Police Command confirmed that a Chief Superintendent of Police and three civilians were killed in separate attacks in Barkin Ladi.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, disclosed this in a telephone interview with Channels Television.

Alabo said security operatives attached to Operation Rainbow came under attack by gunmen on Tuesday night.

According to him, one of the security personnel was killed along Gagshi Road, between Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas.

Three civilians were also killed in a separate attack at Rakok, also known as Kafi Abu, in Barkin Ladi.

The police spokesman said investigations were ongoing to identify those behind the attacks.

“Investigations are ongoing to unravel the perpetrators of the attack and ensure justice is served,” he said.

In Mangu, the Mwaghavul Youth Movement reported another attack at the boundary between Kyikyau Community and Gyambwas in Mangu Halle District on Tuesday night.

The group said three men aged 45, 50 and 35 were keeping watch over their community when armed attackers ambushed them.

According to the group, the incident occurred at about 7:39 p.m., despite the ongoing curfew.

The fresh attacks have raised concerns among community groups over the effectiveness of the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed on Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association also reported the killing of a 22-year-old man during attacks on Rakwok, Bet, Razat, Gassa and Rakung communities in Barkin Ladi.

The association said the victim, who was married and had two children, was killed during the attacks on Monday night.

Both groups called for stronger security operations, including improved patrols, faster response and intelligence-led operations.

They argued that restricting residents’ movement would not be enough if armed attackers could still operate during the curfew hours.

Naija News reports that the Plateau State Government had imposed the curfew as part of measures to contain renewed security threats in the affected local government areas.

The police urged residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies as investigations into the attacks continue.