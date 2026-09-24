Police Shortlist Officers’ For Promotion, Fix Exam Date

Hundreds of serving Superintendents of Police (SPs) across the country are set to sit for a three-day promotion examination as the Nigeria Police Force begins the process of elevating eligible officers to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

The examination has been scheduled to hold from Monday, September 28, to Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at designated venues across state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Naija News understands.

The directive was contained in a police wireless message dated September 23, 2026, issued by the Force Headquarters in Abuja, as reported by SaharaReporters.

The message, referenced POLSCOM: 2300/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.A/x, was addressed to various departments, formations, zonal commands and state commands of the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the directive, the Police Service Commission (PSC), in a letter dated September 21, 2026, with reference number PSC/PROM/14316/I, approved the promotion examination for officers seeking advancement from SP to CSP.

The Inspector-General of Police subsequently directed all relevant commands and formations to notify affected officers serving at Force Headquarters, police zones, state commands and other formations.

The officers are expected to report at designated command headquarters for the examination.

They were also directed to prepare adequately by revising their knowledge of their respective areas of duty and professional studies.

The areas listed for revision include law, local acts and professional studies.

The police authorities directed commands to carefully scrutinise the list of participants and ensure that only officers shortlisted for the exercise are allowed to take part.

They were also instructed to make arrangements for examination venues and other logistics required for the exercise.

Commands are expected to provide the necessary support to officials of the Police Service Commission who will be deployed to conduct the examination.

The police leadership further directed all affected commands to submit a comprehensive report on the conduct of the examination on or before Friday, October 2, 2026.

The wireless message was marked “Treat as Very Important” and signed on behalf of the AIG, Police Force Secretary, Abuja.

The directive was circulated to a wide range of police formations across the country.

They include the Department of Operations, Department of Finance and Administration, Department of Logistics and Supply, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Department of Training and Development, Department of Research and Planning, Department of Information and Communication Technology and Force Intelligence Department.

It also covered police zones, state commands, the FCT Command, airport and port formations, border patrol units, counter-terrorism formations, the Police Air Wing, Force Communications, bomb disposal formations and other specialized units.

The list of officers shortlisted for the examination covers all parts of the country, including Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states.

The FCT Command also has a large number of officers listed for the exercise.

Among the officers listed are serving SPs in commands including Niger, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara, as well as the FCT.

The directive contains the service numbers and names of the shortlisted officers for each command.

In Oyo State, for instance, the list includes SP Issa K. Yaqoub, SP Akinola Rotimi, SP Ademiluwa Iyaduni, SP Olasupo K. Abiodun and SP Ehindero Ojo Adeniyi.

The Lagos, Kaduna, FCT and other commands also have extensive lists of officers scheduled to participate in the examination.