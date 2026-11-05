Ogun Illegal Refinery: EFCC Arrests Three Chinese Nationals In Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three Chinese nationals who allegedly continued to live in Nigeria for about five months after their visitor’s permits expired.

Naija News understands that the foreigners were arrested on Wednesday, November 4, during a joint operation by EFCC operatives and officials of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) at an illegal refinery in Ogere-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The three Chinese nationals were reportedly living in a heavily guarded building directly opposite the illegal refinery, which occupies more than three hectares of land.

According to reports, the foreigners could not provide valid residence or work permits when they were asked to present their immigration documents.

They reportedly produced only their Chinese passports, which contained entry stamps from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, dated May 9, 2026.

The stamps indicated that they were allowed to stay in Nigeria for 30 days, meaning their visitor’s permits expired on June 8, 2026.

However, they were still in the country as of November 4, about five months after the permitted period had ended.

The foreigners were subsequently taken into EFCC custody for further investigation.

An EFCC official who participated in the operation reportedly questioned how the Chinese nationals obtained immigration entry stamps without visas and continued to stay in Nigeria long after their permits expired.

He said, “No visa but you have immigration stamp. How is that possible? And they are living in our country and working. Look at it. No visa but you have immigration stamp.”

Naija News reports that the arrests followed the discovery of a large underground storage facility believed to be connected to illegal refining activities at the Ogere-Remo site.

The NMDPRA had earlier sealed the facility after discovering underground tanks allegedly used for heating and processing sludge oil, waste products from refining, and substances suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel.

The underground storage facility is estimated to have a capacity of more than 90,000 litres.

Other items discovered at the site included underground heating systems, water hydrants for cooling, locally made tanks and silos reportedly used to separate different substances.

The building where the Chinese nationals were found was directly opposite the refinery and heavily secured by armed operatives, making it difficult for outsiders to gain access.

The latest development comes barely two weeks after the EFCC arrested 14 Chinese nationals and one Nigerian at four illegal lithium processing plants in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

During that operation, the anti-graft agency reportedly recovered bags of lithium rocks, 18 mobile phones, four laptop computers, two decoders, a television remote control and a trailer truck.