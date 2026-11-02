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EFCC Denies Reports Of External Pressure In ALGON Lawyer’s Fraud Investigation

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Key Takeaways

  • The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission denied reports that external pressure influenced its fraud investigation involving lawyer Dr Ted Iseghoi-Edwards.
  • Justice Suleiman Belgore reportedly cleared Iseghoi-Edwards of alleged fraud involving services to Nigeria’s 774 local government councils in a fundamental rights enforcement suit.
  • The EFCC said its counsel, Larry Peters Aso, only indicated that the commission would obtain and study the judgment before deciding its next steps.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed concern over the misrepresentation of the reaction of its counsel, Larry Peters Aso, to the judgment of Justice Suleiman Belgore of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court.

Naija News reports that the judgement was given in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by a legal practitioner, Dr Ted Iseghoi-Edwards.

The judge reportedly cleared Iseghoi-Edwards of alleged fraud relating to services rendered to the nation’s 774 local government councils.

He also disagreed with the EFCC regarding its investigation report on the London-Paris Club refunds.

Reacting to the judgment, Larry Aso thanked the judge for his industry in attending to the matter and stated that the EFCC would apply for the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment “and study it to know the necessary steps to take”.

The anti-corruption agency stated that the lawyer never said anything about any EFCC 2024 report on an allegation that Iseghoi-Edwards “fraudulently obtained the judgments, because he instituted proceedings against the Federal government in the United States”.

Additionally, the EFCC stated that claims that Aso said the report was prepared under pressure from higher authorities “after Iseghohi-Edwards assigned his promissory notes to third parties in the United States, where they threatened to sue the Federal Government”, is totally mischievous and deliberate character assassination.

It said the framing was intended to insinuate extraneous influences on the matter which never existed.

“Record of proceedings of the court on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 when the judgment was delivered can be accessed for confirmation of his reaction,” the commission said.

The EFCC urged the media to be more objective in reporting court proceedings in the interest of justice.

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Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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