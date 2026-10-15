EFCC, NJI Seek Legal Reforms To Speed Up Corruption Trials

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Judicial Institute (NJI) have called for legal and procedural reforms to speed up corruption trials, curb the abuse of court processes and strengthen the prosecution of financial crimes in Nigeria.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 8th Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges, held in Abuja from 13 to 15 October 2026.

The three-day workshop, organised by the EFCC in collaboration with the NJI, brought together judges, investigators and prosecutors to examine challenges in investigating and prosecuting economic and financial crimes in the digital age.

Participants recommended the appointment of specialised judges and court officials to handle corruption cases, alongside targeted training to ensure the effective and consistent application of existing laws.

They also called for a review of relevant provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act where necessary, stressing the need to balance individual rights with the speedy administration of justice.

The communiqué urged investigative and prosecutorial agencies to improve their investigative standards and digital evidence management to ensure that cases are supported by credible, reliable and admissible evidence.

Participants further recommended video recording and other safeguards during the taking of confessional statements to protect suspects’ rights and preserve the integrity of investigations.

On asset recovery, the participants described non-conviction-based asset forfeiture as “an effective tool for recovery of stolen assets”. However, they stressed that its use must comply with legal procedures, respect human rights and remain subject to effective institutional oversight.

They also called for procedural reforms to allow extensions of time for freezing suspected proceeds of financial crimes.

The workshop urged anti-corruption agencies, the National Assembly and the Judiciary to develop guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in the administration of justice.

Participants also highlighted the need for greater investment in digital forensic laboratories, technology infrastructure and specialised training.

They urged judicial officers and law enforcement personnel to familiarise themselves with existing laws governing virtual assets, including the Investment and Securities Act 2025 and the Proceeds of Crime Act 2022.

The communiqué further encouraged the NJI and the National Judicial Council to introduce accredited certification courses for judges and other stakeholders in the justice sector.

The workshop concluded with a call for stronger cooperation among justice sector institutions to improve the investigation, prosecution and adjudication of economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.