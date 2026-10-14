Emmanuel Emenike Slams Nigerian Governors Over Alleged Embezzlement

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has criticised Nigerian state governors over alleged mismanagement of public funds, accusing some political leaders of prioritising personal interests over the development of their states.

Emenike voiced his concerns earlier today, October 14, in a post on his official Instagram page, questioning the commitment of some governors to long-term development and criticising security personnel who protect political office holders despite the economic hardship facing the country.

Although the former international footballer did not name any governor, he accused some state leaders of lacking clear development plans and using public office for personal gain.

“The arrogancy and confidence in some of these governors make me sick, and a lot of them don’t have good plans for the future of their state zero plans; e.g., just embezzle money, and una police and army go still follow them with empty stomachs, jokers,” Emenike wrote.

He also expressed disappointment with Nigeria’s leadership, comparing the country he knew during his playing career with what he described as a system plagued by alleged corruption.

“Nigeria is finished and gone. We thought it was a country when we played, not knowing that it is an embezzlement ground. Embezzlement group of companies,” he added.

The former striker further questioned why security personnel continued to protect politicians while, in his view, struggling with the same economic challenges affecting many Nigerians.

Emenike represented Nigeria at senior international level between 2011 and 2015, making 37 appearances and scoring nine goals.

He played a key role in Nigeria’s triumph at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in South Africa, finishing as the tournament’s joint top scorer with four goals. His performances also earned him a place in the competition’s Team of the Tournament.