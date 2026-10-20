Businessman Accuses Wike’s Son Of Collecting $2.1 Million For Abuja Land

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been petitioned by an Abuja-based businessman, Safwan Garba, and his company, GY Global Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited, who accused Jordan Nyesom-Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of collecting $2.1 million from them for the allocation of 60 hectares of land in the FCT.

Naija News reports that the businessman’s lawyer, Hamza Dantani, in a petition dated December 11, 2025, claimed that Jordan told them he had his father’s knowledge and approval to facilitate the land allocation.

They alleged that he promised to secure 30 hectares each in Katampe and Guzape, assuring them that he regularly helped people obtain land allocations in the territory.

The petitioners accused him of fraud, obtaining by false pretences, criminal misappropriation and conversion of the money.

According to the petition, Garba first met Jordan in London, where the two became friends.

The petition read, “Upon returning to Nigeria about three months ago, Jordan met with our client. He promised to facilitate the acquisition of land within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), based on his prior representations that he routinely provided such facilitation and that he had his father’s knowledge and approval, as the Honourable Minister of the FCT.”

The petitioners further alleged that, to convince the businessman, Jordan called his father in Garba’s presence, apparently to brief him on the deal.

The petition alleged that Jordan demanded and collected $2 million, which he claimed he would hand over to his father to facilitate the allocation, plus an additional $100,000 as his personal fee.

It stated that the money was paid in cash on October 17, 2025, at Jordan’s insistence, in the presence of two witnesses, Adamu Sani and Aliyu Sarki.

The petitioners added that Jordan came with one Onor Sandy, whom he introduced as his friend and associate.

According to the petitioners, Jordan promised to deliver the allocations within one month but failed to do so after collecting the money, then stopped responding.

“The UK phone number he provided is no longer reachable, and all attempts by our client, including through individuals known to the Honourable Minister, to establish contact with him have failed,” the petition stated.

The petitioners urged the EFCC to immediately investigate, arrest and interrogate Jordan, and prosecute him if found culpable.

They said they were ready to assist the commission with witnesses and further information, adding that the petition attached an acknowledgement of payment allegedly signed by Jordan.

Speaking to journalists at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, counsel for the claimants, Ibrahim Waru, said the EFCC acknowledged receipt of the petition but had yet to act.

Waru explained that the petition was meant to trigger a probe into the criminal aspects of the matter, separate from the civil suit already before the FCT High Court.

Meanwhile, Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court has fixed December 1 for continuation of hearing in the civil suit, marked CV/008/2026, filed by the claimants against Jordan.

Jordan has denied the claims, telling the court that he was not in the country on the date the money was allegedly handed to him.

He tendered his international passport as evidence, maintaining that he travelled out of Nigeria with his American passport during the period in question.

The claimants have also written to the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, asking that Justice Oriji be removed from the case over his alleged relationship with the minister’s family.