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Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Illegal oil refinery in Ogun State
Illegal oil refinery in Ogun State

Key Takeaways

  • EFCC operatives uncovered a suspected illegal oil refinery in Ogere, Ogun State, during a raid on October 31, 2026.
  • The EFCC said two underground tanks contained substances suspected to be diesel, while operatives also found waste from the refining process.
  • The EFCC has taken over the premises and is investigating the operators’ identities, the facility’s ownership and the extent of suspected illegal activities.

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have uncovered an illegal oil refinery allegedly operated by Chinese in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

Naija News reports that the operation, conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2026, by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC, followed credible intelligence and surveillance by the Commission on the activities of the illegal sludge oil refiners.

The refinery was found deserted when EFCC operatives stormed the premises, following the Commission’s earlier clampdown on four illegal lithium processing plants in the area. However, waste products from the refining process were discovered at the location.

During the raid, underground tanks believed to have been used for heating and processing the sludge oil were also discovered.

Two of the underground tanks inspected contained substances suspected to be Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the operators sourced sludge oil, also known as black sludge, from Warri, Delta State; and Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and transported it to the illegal facility in Ogere for processing.

Further investigation revealed that the illegal operators subjected the sludge oil to intense heat, allowing lighter petroleum components to pass through a series of chambers and filters in a process believed to produce Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for sale in the Nigerian market.

Security personnel at the facility told EFCC operatives that the Chinese operators never disclosed their identities nor the name of the company behind the facility.

Consequently, operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC have since taken over the premises as investigations continue to establish the identities of the operators, the ownership of the facility and the full extent of the suspected illegal activities and economic sabotage.

See photos from the operation below:

Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun Photos: EFCC Uncovers Suspected Illegal Oil Refinery With Underground Tanks In Ogun

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Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: editor@naijanews.com

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