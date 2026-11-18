The Senate has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify political candidates linked to electoral violence, regardless of their political parties, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The upper chamber also called on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate recent attacks on the convoys of political leaders, identify those behind the incidents and prosecute them.

Naija News reports that the resolutions followed a motion on the rising cases of political violence, intolerance and attacks on politicians and their supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

The lawmakers condemned attacks on the convoys of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; and President Bola Tinubu at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja last Friday.

They also called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to investigate the incidents and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, who warned that attacks on political candidates, campaign rallies and supporters could threaten national security and discourage Nigerians from participating in the democratic process.

Ningi also raised concerns over the reported attack on the convoy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto State.

He warned that failure to investigate and prosecute those responsible for political violence could encourage more attacks, worsen political divisions and threaten peaceful elections in 2027.

The senator urged security agencies to carry out thorough, impartial and transparent investigations into the incidents and prosecute those found guilty.

Seconding the motion, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) described the attack on Tinubu’s convoy as an embarrassment to the country.

He said the incident was not just an embarrassment to the President but to Nigerians as a whole, particularly because it happened on a Friday at a mosque.

Ndume said Tinubu’s democratic disposition had prevented a harsher response to the incident, adding that the 78 people reportedly arrested might have faced a different fate if the President had a military mindset.

He urged the police to prevent people from carrying dangerous objects during political campaigns and prosecute those caught with such items.

“During campaigns, the police should ban any harmful equipment; anybody who is caught with knives or sticks should be prosecuted,” he said.

Ndume also proposed the establishment of special courts to handle cases of political violence during campaign activities.

However, Senator Kawu Sumaila (APC, Kano South) disagreed with the proposal to establish special courts at campaign grounds, insisting that political candidates should also face prosecution when their supporters are caught carrying dangerous weapons.

He also urged the Senate committees handling the matter to submit their reports within one week instead of four weeks.

“I align myself with the recommendations of the motion. But it is across all parties. You see candidates with police escorts and thugs. Let the candidates be prosecuted if their supporters are found with dangerous weapons,” he said.

Similarly, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) called on security agencies to enforce existing provisions of the Electoral Act against electoral violence.

“We have various sections in the Electoral Act to tackle election violence. We need to urge the security agencies to prosecute,” he said.

Moro warned that failure to tackle political violence could scare voters away from polling stations and put Nigeria’s democracy at risk.

“If this is not nipped in the bud, then certainly, our election and electoral process will be in danger. It will cause voter disenfranchisement; voters will be so scared even to vote; what then will become of our democracy?” Moro said.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio urged INEC to strictly enforce the Electoral Act, especially provisions dealing with electoral violence.

He said candidates and their supporters must face the consequences of their actions, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Any candidate or supporter caught instigating violence, then INEC has the right to disqualify. We should call the attention of INEC to the 2026 Electoral Act; no matter the political party, such a candidate should immediately be disqualified. They are embedded in the 2026 Electoral Act and require strong implementation,” the Senate President said.

Akpabio subsequently directed the Senate Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, and INEC to engage relevant institutions and submit a report to the chamber within four weeks.