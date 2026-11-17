The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties and their supporters that anyone who attacks or threatens its officials ahead of the 2027 general elections will face legal consequences.

The commission said attacks on its leadership, staff members and ad hoc workers would be treated as an attack on the Nigerian state.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, issued the warning on Tuesday at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Peace and Security Conference in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Amupitan, who was represented by an INEC National Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, described election officials as public servants carrying out an important constitutional responsibility.

He warned political actors against using violence, intimidation or threats to disrupt electoral activities.

The INEC chairman also condemned recent cases of political violence, attacks on campaign convoys and intimidation of party supporters in some parts of the country.

He said democracy could not survive in an atmosphere of fear and violence, warning that the commission would work with security agencies to bring those responsible for electoral violence to justice.

He said, “Let me issue a clear and unambiguous warning to all political actors, sponsors and their foot soldiers:

“The law will take its full course and security agencies working alongside the commission will go after the promoters and perpetrators of violent campaigns without fear or favour.

“Equally, I must sound a stern warning against any form of harassment, intimidation or physical attack directed at the leadership, staff or ad hoc workers of INEC by supporters of any political party—whether within Nigeria or abroad.

“Election officials are public servants discharging a sacred constitutional duty; assaulting or threatening them is an assault on the Nigerian state and will be met with decisive legal consequences.”

Amupitan also reminded political parties and candidates that the Electoral Act 2026 prohibits the use of abusive language, private thugs and force to intimidate voters.

He specifically referred to Sections 96 and 97 of the Act, which provide penalties for electoral offences.

According to him, the new law increased financial penalties for electoral offences five-fold, with individuals facing fines of up to ₦5 million or 12 months imprisonment for initial breaches.

Political parties could also face fines of up to ₦10 million.

The INEC chairman further disclosed that Section 148 of the Act empowers the commission to prosecute electoral offenders directly after receiving case files from the police.

On preparations for the 2027 general elections, Amupitan said INEC was working with security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to protect the electoral process.

He said the arrangement would help address security threats, including insurgency, banditry and communal conflicts that could affect elections.

The commission also plans to tackle the spread of fake information and manipulated content during the election period.

Amupitan disclosed that INEC had established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Division under its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department.

He explained that the division would monitor unusual activities in the commission’s databases, verify digital materials and identify manipulated content, including deepfake videos, fake broadcasts and foreign interference in Nigeria’s information space.

The INEC chairman also reaffirmed the commission’s neutrality ahead of the January and February 2027 general elections.

He insisted that INEC had no preferred political party or candidate and would remain committed to conducting credible elections.

He said, “My personal and constitutional loyalty belongs solely to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2026 and the sovereign will of the Nigerian voter.”