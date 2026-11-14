2027: ‘I Can’t Do Anti-party’ – Oriyomi Hamzat Speaks On Supporting Tinubu

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State, Oriyomi Hamzat, has declared that he will not work against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, insisting that he cannot engage in anti-party activities.

Hamzat said his party had already settled for Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the next election, adding that he would respect the party’s decision.

The Ibadan-based radio presenter made this known while speaking with journalists on Saturday, on the sidelines of the University of Ibadan’s 2026 convocation and 78th Foundation Day ceremony, Naija News reports.

His comment followed a meeting with former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, who recently visited him in Ibadan to seek his support and that of other Accord Party members for Tinubu’s re-election.

According to Hamzat, the Accord Party does not have a separate presidential candidate and has chosen to support Tinubu in 2027.

He said, “Our party, Accord, does not have a presidential candidate. So, the party picked Bola Tinubu to be our presidential candidate that the party will work with. I cannot do anti-party. I have to follow the guidelines of my party. We will work for Tinubu.”

The governorship candidate added that opposing Tinubu would not make political sense, especially as he was also seeking to win the governorship election under the same party.

“Secondly, I’m a governorship candidate struggling to have my way out of the big politicians that I’m facing. So, for me to come out and say I’m working against Tinubu, when we don’t have another candidate, it’s counterproductive,” he said.

However, Hamzat made it clear that his support for Tinubu would not affect his ambition to become the next governor of Oyo State.

He ruled out stepping down for any other candidate, saying he was determined to contest the election and serve the people of the state.

“I’m contesting. I’m not desperate to be in a position, but I’m determined to serve my people. I will never step down for anyone,” he declared.