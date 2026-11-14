‘Nigeria Is Bleeding’ – Ojudu Condemns Alleged Attack On Tinubu’s Convoy

A former Special Adviser to the President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has condemned the alleged attack on President Bola Tinubu’s convoy in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Ojudu also expressed concern over the attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at a political gathering in Lagos on Thursday.

He made his position known in a statement on Saturday, calling for an investigation into the reported stone-throwing incident.

Reports emerged on Friday night that some worshippers at the newly renovated Shehu Shagari Central Mosque, Abuja, allegedly threw stones at the President’s convoy after Juma’at prayer.

A video showing some youths booing Tinubu and chanting slogans as his convoy left the mosque has since gone viral, although the Presidency dismissed reports of an attack.

The former senator said the incidents, though different in nature, reflected a dangerous trend that required urgent national attention.

“Nigeria is bleeding. At a time of hardship, insecurity and deepening public frustration, our politics is becoming dangerously combustible. Political meetings are attacked, campaign vehicles burnt, billboards destroyed, and citizens threatened for their choices.

“Every incident invites another grievance, another accusation, another promise of retaliation. We must act before the scattered fires become a national conflagration,” he said.

Ojudu noted that although presidential aides had disputed claims that stones were thrown at the convoy, video clips in circulation warranted a proper investigation.

“Reports that stones were thrown at the convoy have been disputed by presidential aides, notwithstanding several video clips circulating. This requires transparent investigation,” he said.

The APC chieftain stressed that citizens had the right to oppose the President peacefully, but not to resort to violence.

“Let us be clear: citizens have the right to reject a president politically, voice their grievances, and campaign against his re-election. Peaceful dissent is a democratic right.

“Throwing stones at anyone, including the President, is violence. Equally, citizens attending an opposition meeting are exercising a constitutional freedom. Attacking them is an assault on that freedom. Neither public anger nor party loyalty confers a licence to injure.

“The President must be safe among the people he governs. The people must be safe when they disagree with him. That is the democratic standard we must defend together,” he said.