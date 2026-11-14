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Presidency Speaks On Alleged Attack On Tinubu’s Convoy

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Bola Ahmed Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • Presidential aide O’tega Ogra dismissed reports that youths attacked President Bola Tinubu’s convoy after Friday prayers in Abuja, describing circulating videos as misleading.
  • Ogra shared footage showing Tinubu leaving the mosque and waving to supporters after Dino Melaye posted a stone-throwing video involving a convoy believed to be Tinubu’s.
  • Tinubu warned politicians and supporters against violence on Friday, saying security agencies had been empowered to deal decisively with political thuggery and other anti-democratic acts.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, O’tega Ogra, has dismissed reports that youths attacked President Bola Tinubu’s convoy after Friday prayers in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Ogra described videos circulating on social media as misleading.

The controversy arose after an African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, shared a video showing some youths throwing stones at a convoy believed to be the President’s.

Some of the youths were heard chanting “Ba ma yi, ba ma so,” a Hausa expression meaning “we don’t want you; we don’t support you.”

Reacting in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Friday, Ogra shared another video showing the President leaving the mosque after the Juma’at prayer.

“Contrary to the narrative being pushed by the opposition, with videos of their alleged paid thugs at the National Mosque today, here is footage of Mr President leaving the mosque after Friday prayers this afternoon,” he wrote.

The footage showed Tinubu, dressed in white with his trademark black cap, waving to supporters who cheered and took photographs as he walked to his official vehicle.

Meanwhile, the President, in a statement he personally signed on Friday, warned politicians and their supporters against violence.

He said security agencies had been empowered to deal decisively with political thuggery and other anti-democratic acts.

Tinubu condemned reported cases of violence at political events across the country and urged political actors to campaign peacefully.

He stressed that campaigns should focus on issues that improve Nigerians’ welfare and advance national development, insisting that violence has no place in a democracy.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Adeniyi Enioluwa is an Assistant Editor at Naija News with nine years of experience covering politics, business, and education. He holds a B.Sc. in Psychology from Ekiti State University, which shapes his understanding of people and public affairs. Enioluwa has obtained a certification in Google's Digital Investigation Techniques. Contact him at adeniyidamilola2@gmail.com.

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