I Will Not Tolerate Irresponsible Conduct By Politicians – Tinubu Orders Security To Crack Down On Thuggery, Violence

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to crack down on politicians and supporters engaging in thuggery and violence ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in a statement personally signed on Friday, condemned the recent wave of political violence across the country.

Tinubu also urged political leaders and supporters across party lines to conduct themselves responsibly, stressing that the campaigns should be about issues, a contestation of ideas that promote the welfare of people and the progress of the country.

President Tinubu said his administration is committed to peaceful elections, and that all political parties and candidates should be protected and free to campaign anywhere in the country without molestation or fear for their safety.

The statement read, “I have followed recent reports of violence accompanying political events in different parts of the country.

“Every form of violence stands condemned. Violence should never have a place in our political campaigns as we move toward the 2027 general elections.

“Our campaigns should be about issues, a contestation of ideas that promote the welfare of our people and the progress of our country.

“As the leader of this country, I commit myself to a peaceful, free, and fair election, and I urge political leaders and supporters across party lines to conduct themselves responsibly.

“I have said that being in different political parties or pursuing different ambitions does not make us enemies.

“As Nigerians, we are members of the same household living in different rooms. Therefore, our politics must elevate human conditions and focus on national progress and development.

“I want to reiterate my previous directive to the security agencies: be strict and firm against anyone who seeks to test our resolve and will to preserve public order.

“Our administration is committed to an orderly and peaceful election, and all political parties and candidates should be protected and free to campaign anywhere in the country without molestation or fear for their safety.

“We shall not tolerate any irresponsible conduct by politicians and their supporters.

“Security agencies are therefore authorised to confront thuggery and other anti-social and anti-democratic activities with full force.”