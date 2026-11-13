Oyo Kidnap: I Expected President Tinubu To Call Me, But He Never Did – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu never contacted him throughout the 56 days that schoolchildren and their teachers abducted in the state remained in captivity.

Makinde said he had expected the President to reach out during the crisis but received no call from him, despite making efforts to arrange a meeting with the Nigerian leader.

The governor made the disclosure during an interview with Arise Television on Friday, where he also spoke about his relationship with Tinubu and the possibility of a political disagreement ahead of the 2027 presidential election, Naija News reports.

Recalling his attempts to reach the President after the abduction, Makinde said he believed the Federal Government should show concern whenever any part of the country faced such a security challenge.

He said, “I tried to see the President when our students and our children and their teachers were kidnapped, because I thought if any part of Nigeria is going through such a challenge, the President should be interested. Actually, I expected the President to call me.”

When asked whether Tinubu eventually contacted him, the governor replied, “He did not. No. Till tomorrow.”

Makinde explained that he also tried reaching the President through the State Chief of Protocol but was unsuccessful, as the official did not answer his call.

He further stated that he had not spoken directly with Tinubu about any matter since then.

“I’m saying it again that till tomorrow I’ve not spoken directly with the President, about anything. I’m just minding my own business, running Oyo State. And I’m not complaining,” he said.

The governor was also asked about the apparent breakdown in his relationship with Tinubu, considering that he supported the President during the 2023 general election.

Makinde said he could not identify the exact reason for the distance between them but suggested that it might be connected to reports that he could challenge Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He said, “Well, I can only hazard a guess. Maybe some people went and told him, ‘Look, she may likely run against you.’ I don’t know. That may cause bad blood between us.”

The governor’s comments come months after the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The victims were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, when gunmen attacked schools in the area and took them away.

They spent 56 days in captivity before the Nigerian Army announced their rescue on July 10, following a security operation involving multiple agencies.

Following their release, Makinde had publicly appreciated Tinubu and the security agencies for their efforts, describing the development as a major relief for the state.