2027: Makinde Reveals Coalition Talks With Atiku, Peter Obi To Defeat Tinubu

The Governor of Oyo State and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that the opposition are in active talks about working together to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Makinde revealed that he is ready to work with any opposition candidate that offers the best path to defeating Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

The Governor assured that the opposition still has time, and the leaders are working together to achieve a common goal in the 2027 election.

Makinde confirmed that he is still in discussions and willing to work with either Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi if the arrangement offers the best path to defeating the APC.

“We’re still discussing,” Makinde said during an interview with Arise News on Friday.

Asked directly whether he was open to an alliance with other leading opposition figures, the governor went further.

“Not only that I’m open, we’re actively discussing this,” he said.

The APM candidate, however, clarified that the form of collaboration for the 2027 election may vary.

He explained that any arrangement with Atiku or Peter Obi will be based on verifiable data, not emotions.

“To arrive at a decision, you need data.

“We just won’t say, ‘Oh, okay,’ take emotional decision and say, ‘Oh, it’s you.’ We have manifestos now, we have certain things in that manifesto. We will sit down, we have maybe historical performance. We also have the sentiment of the people. All of those things will come together and arrive at a decision,” Makinde said.

He emphasized that political rivals could become partners when their interests and capabilities aligned.

“Depending on what we see between now and the election time, we may be rivals, we may be collaborators, we may be — one may be the client of the other,” Makinde said.

Asked whether he was prepared for such an arrangement in pursuit of his campaign to “reset Nigeria,” Makinde replied: “To reset Nigeria, yes.”

Asked specifically if he was ready to work with Atiku if available data showed the former vice president was the strongest candidate around whom the opposition should build its plan, the APM candidate answered in the affirmative, noting that the major emphasis is Nigeria, not personal ambition.

“Yes,” Makinde replied.

“I’m willing to work with any Nigerian.

“That negotiation will not be anything personal,” Makinde said. “That negotiation will be the deal for Nigeria, by Nigeria,” he said.