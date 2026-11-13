APC Campaign Council Condemns Lagos Attack On NDC Supporters

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent spate of political violence across the country ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Council particularly condemned the attack and disruption of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) town hall meeting in Lagos on Thursday.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, called on security agencies to be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type, Naija News reports.

Alake added that security operatives must apprehend and punish the perpetrators in accordance with the law.

The APC campaign council also urged politicians and their supporters to restrain themselves and avoid acts that could create needless crisis and public disorder.

“We have observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country. The reported attacks in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe, and other violence targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable.

“Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today’s scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.

“As we proceed with the electioneering campaign, political parties, politicians, and supporters must restrain themselves and avoid acts that could create needless crisis and public disorder.

“We call on the security agencies to be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type and ensure instigators and perpetrators are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law.

Political parties and candidates are enjoined to campaign on issues that uplift the lives of Nigerians and not to instigate violence at political events,” the statement read.