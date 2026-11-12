No Law Stops Uzodimma From Contesting Senate Seat As Governor – APC Chieftain

The National Vice-Chairman (South-East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, has said there is no constitutional barrier to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, contesting the Imo West senatorial seat in the 2027 elections while still in office.

Naija News reports that Arodiogbu, also the South-East Co-Zonal Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, reacted to arguments questioning the governor’s eligibility.

He cited Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides that “the Governor shall not, during the period when he holds office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity whatsoever.”

According to him, the provision only forbids a governor from occupying two offices at the same time, and does not stop him from seeking nomination, contesting or winning another election.

He also referred to Section 68(1)(f), which requires a lawmaker to vacate his seat upon assuming an executive office, saying it recognises that a person can move between executive and legislative offices so long as they are not held at the same time.

“There is no constitutional impediment against Senator Hope Uzodinma’s aspiration. The Constitution does not require a sitting governor to resign merely because he desires to contest another election. What it forbids is dual occupancy of offices.

“Should he win the senatorial election, he would resign as Governor before taking the oath of office as a Senator. That is the clear position of the law,” Arodiogbu said.

The APC chieftain said the appellate courts, in interpreting Sections 66, 107, 137, 182 and 183 of the Constitution, held that resignation is required only when a candidate is about to assume the new office.

He added that no provision of the Electoral Act imposes a blanket ban on a sitting governor contesting a senatorial election.

Arodiogbu noted that Uzodimma’s tenure, which ends in January 2028, posed no legal obstacle, as any transition would be done in line with the Constitution once the new National Assembly is inaugurated.

“The law is clear, the Constitution is clear, and the judicial authorities support this position.

“Those peddling the contrary view are either deliberately misinterpreting the Constitution or attempting to create political distraction. Senator Hope Uzodinma remains free to pursue his legitimate political aspiration without any constitutional disability,” he said.

He reaffirmed the party’s support for the governor as its Imo West candidate and urged members to disregard speculative legal arguments.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had, on October 29, ruled that former governor, Rochas Okorocha won the APC primary for the senatorial district, a judgment the state government has said it will appeal.