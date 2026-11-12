‘Desist From Further Attacks On Our Supporters’ – Rivers APC Warns ADC

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued its final warning to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over attacks on the party’s supporters.

Naija News reports that the party’s Publicity Secretary, Chibike Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, saying that its supporters were attacked and injured during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state last week.

According to Ikenga, the victims were attacked at Eleme Junction on November 7, 2026, while travelling to the presidential rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Ikenga accused supporters of the ADC of carrying out the attack and called on security agencies to swing into action to bring the perpetrators to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement read, “Our innocent supporters were attacked around Eleme Junction on their way to joining other party/coalition members to receive President Bola Tinubu and his entourage by members of the ADC, thereby disrupting their attendance and causing various degrees of injuries.

“We wish to warn the ADC and its cohorts to take this as a final warning and desist from further attacks on our supporters.

“We call on security agencies to swing into action to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice and serve as a deterrent to others.

“In the event of any further attacks on our supporters, we encourage our members to defend themselves and ensure their protection.”