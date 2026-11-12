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‘Desist From Further Attacks On Our Supporters’ – Rivers APC Warns ADC

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Key Takeaways

  • The Rivers State APC issued a final warning to the ADC over alleged attacks on its supporters during President Bola Tinubu’s visit.
  • APC Publicity Secretary Chibike Ikenga alleged that ADC supporters injured party members at Eleme Junction on November 7, 2026, while they travelled to a presidential rally.
  • The Rivers APC urged security agencies to bring the alleged attackers to justice and encouraged its members to defend themselves against any further attacks.

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued its final warning to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over attacks on the party’s supporters.

Naija News reports that the party’s Publicity Secretary, Chibike Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, saying that its supporters were attacked and injured during President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state last week.

According to Ikenga, the victims were attacked at Eleme Junction on November 7, 2026, while travelling to the presidential rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Ikenga accused supporters of the ADC of carrying out the attack and called on security agencies to swing into action to bring the perpetrators to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement read, “Our innocent supporters were attacked around Eleme Junction on their way to joining other party/coalition members to receive President Bola Tinubu and his entourage by members of the ADC, thereby disrupting their attendance and causing various degrees of injuries.

“We wish to warn the ADC and its cohorts to take this as a final warning and desist from further attacks on our supporters.

“We call on security agencies to swing into action to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice and serve as a deterrent to others.

“In the event of any further attacks on our supporters, we encourage our members to defend themselves and ensure their protection.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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