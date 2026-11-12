Ambode Sends ‘Important’ Message To Igbos Living In Lagos Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has urged Igbo people living in Lagos to regard the state as their home, saying the place where they earn their living and build their prosperity deserves their loyalty.

Naija News reports that Ambode made the appeal while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) East Senatorial District rally held at Epe Recreational Ground, Lagos State.

Speaking ahead of the 2027 general elections, the former governor urged members of the Igbo community to consider national unity and their economic interests when making political choices.

He said, “To my Igbo brothers, wherever you live and get your prosperity, that is where you should call home. We are together.”

Ambode also used the rally to campaign for President Bola Tinubu, the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, and other candidates of the party.

He took a swipe at opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming they lacked the political experience and leadership strength needed to govern Nigeria.

According to him, the APC has remained consistent in its political identity, unlike politicians who frequently move from one party to another.

The former governor described the APC as a gathering of progressives, insisting that the party had built a stronger political foundation over the years.

“APC is our party. We are a collective of the progressives. We have been consistent and delivering for the party. Over the years, we have remained with the progressives and we do not move from one party to another like other people,” he said.

Ambode further described the APC as a party with a connection to Nigeria’s political past, present and future, arguing that its experience puts it ahead of opposition parties seeking to take over power in 2027.

He also praised Tinubu for his contributions to the development of Lagos State, particularly his role in laying the foundation for the state’s economic growth and infrastructure.

According to Ambode, the president’s years as Lagos governor helped create an environment that attracted major financial institutions and corporate organisations to the state.

He said the foundation laid by Tinubu had helped Lagos become an important destination for local and international investors.

“Whether you like him or not, he is a visionary leader. If not for Tinubu, who laid the foundation for the Lagos of today, all the financial firms that have their headquarters in Lagos would have been struggling to survive. But today, his vision has assisted the country to remain an investor destination,” Ambode stated.

The former governor urged Lagos residents and Nigerians from different backgrounds to support the APC in the 2027 elections.

He maintained that the party had the political experience and consistency required to continue leading the country.