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‘Disrespecting National Anthem Of Country You’re Seeking To Govern’ – Wike’s Aide Blasts Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Lere Olayinka
Lere Olayinka

Key Takeaways

  • Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, accused NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi of disrespecting Nigeria’s national anthem.
  • Obi, Lagos governorship candidate Funsho Doherty and other NDC members sang the former anthem, 'Arise O Compatriots,' at Thursday’s town hall meeting in Lagos State.
  • In a post on X, Olayinka cited Section 24(a) of the 1999 Constitution and insisted that all citizens must respect the national anthem.

The Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has slammed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for disrespecting the National Anthem.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi and NDC supporters recited Nigeria’s former national anthem, ‘Arise O Compatriots,’ on Thursday during a town hall meeting in Lagos State.

Peter Obi, alongside the party’s Lagos governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, and other NDC members, joined in singing the old anthem at the gathering, signalling their rejection of the new national anthem.

Reacting via a post shared on 𝕏, Olayinka asserted Peter Obi is unaware of the implications of disrespecting the National Anthem, citing the 1999 Constitution.

Olayinka maintained that the law must be obeyed by all citizens regardless of status.

He said, “I am sure this Peter Obi does not know the implications of disrespecting the National Anthem of a country he is seeking to govern.

“Law is law and it must be obeyed by all citizens. But this supporter of IPOB Terrorists was there and he participated in disrespecting Nigeria.

“Section 24 (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) makes it mandatory for Nigerians to “abide by the Constitution, …respect its ideals and its institutions, the National Flag, the National Anthem, the National Pledge, and legitimate authorities.”

“But to Peter Obi and his rebellious gang, the laws of Nigeria must not be obeyed. Nigeria must operates like a jungle just because one PACKAGED FRAUD wants to be President. And Peter Obi claimed to be educated? Sad!”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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