‘Disrespecting National Anthem Of Country You’re Seeking To Govern’ – Wike’s Aide Blasts Peter Obi

The Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has slammed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for disrespecting the National Anthem.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi and NDC supporters recited Nigeria’s former national anthem, ‘Arise O Compatriots,’ on Thursday during a town hall meeting in Lagos State.

Peter Obi, alongside the party’s Lagos governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty, and other NDC members, joined in singing the old anthem at the gathering, signalling their rejection of the new national anthem.

Reacting via a post shared on 𝕏, Olayinka asserted Peter Obi is unaware of the implications of disrespecting the National Anthem, citing the 1999 Constitution.

Olayinka maintained that the law must be obeyed by all citizens regardless of status.

He said, “I am sure this Peter Obi does not know the implications of disrespecting the National Anthem of a country he is seeking to govern.

“Law is law and it must be obeyed by all citizens. But this supporter of IPOB Terrorists was there and he participated in disrespecting Nigeria.

“Section 24 (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) makes it mandatory for Nigerians to “abide by the Constitution, …respect its ideals and its institutions, the National Flag, the National Anthem, the National Pledge, and legitimate authorities.”

“But to Peter Obi and his rebellious gang, the laws of Nigeria must not be obeyed. Nigeria must operates like a jungle just because one PACKAGED FRAUD wants to be President. And Peter Obi claimed to be educated? Sad!”