Why Atiku Cannot Work Under Peter Obi – Dino Melaye

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has stated that it is impossible for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to support his counterpart in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

According to Melaye, Atiku is too big to be Obi’s running mate.

Naija News reports that Melaye spoke during an interview with DCL, where he dismissed suggestions that Atiku might not appear on the ballot in the next presidential election.

“It is not a Volkswagen that pulls a lorry. It is a lorry that pulls a Volkswagen. So, you should be talking about Peter Obi working with Atiku, not the other way around. Atiku is too big for Peter Obi to back,” he said.

Speaking further, he urged Atiku supporters not to panic, assuring them that the former vice president would be on the ballot.

“My message to ADC supporters all over the world is: no retreat, no surrender. There is no tension. There is no need to worry. There is no need to panic. We are okay. We are organised. We are good.

“Atiku is going to be on the ballot. The elections will hold, and Atiku will win. Tinubu and his governors will be disgraced,” he declared.

He also questioned the electoral value of governors, citing the 2023 general election, when several serving governors contested for Senate seats.

“He is claiming and shouting that he has Atiku governors, that he has three governors. In the 2023 election, 12 governors contested for Senate seats. Only three won. What can a governor do for you today in our politics?” he asked.

The former senator urged Nigerians not to be intimidated by the political developments, maintaining that Atiku remained determined to contest.

“There is no shaking. Atiku is the candidate, and he is going to contest this election. He will be on the ballot, except Tinubu is trying to give us the Yugoslavian idea,” he added.