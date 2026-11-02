‘No One Can Mock God’ – Dino Melaye Throws Challenge At Tinubu After Umrah

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to a Quranic citation competition following the President’s recent spiritual visit to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj, known as Umrah.

Naija News reports that Melaye issued the challenge in a post on 𝕏 on Monday.

He stated that he was ready to engage the President in a contest involving Quranic citations upon his return from Saudi Arabia.

He wrote, “Now that Alhaji Bola Tinubu is in Umrah. Immediately he comes back, I challenge him to a Quranic citation competition with me. No one can mock God. SDM.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to Project Nigeria and his determination to build a prosperous nation, invest in the future of young Nigerians, and pursue development in line with the will of Almighty Allah and the people’s aspirations.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this on Monday while reflecting on his spiritual journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, during which the Custodian of the Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, granted him a rare privilege of leading Nigeria’s delegation to pray inside the Holy Ka’abah.

Sheikh Dahlulah Muthawal of Masjid al-Haram led the President into the Ka’abah.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday morning by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

At the Ka’abah, President Tinubu offered prayers of gratitude to Almighty Allah for the privilege of serving as Nigeria’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Tinubu thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for granting him and members of his Nigerian delegation the opportunity to enter the Holy Ka’abah in Makkah and offer prayers to Almighty Allah.

He described the honour as a historic and deeply cherished spiritual experience, reflecting the longstanding bonds of friendship, mutual respect and cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu said: “I want to say a big thank you for the faith, for the recognition. I can’t believe the fencing of the Ka’abah is in Green-White-Green, which reminds us of the Nigerian identity.

“I thank the Crown Prince and all the administrators of the holy land. I thank them for the hospitality and recognition given to me as the leader of the delegation and the country.

“We are all facing challenges and hostility around us. We will overcome them with faith in God Almighty. I’m grateful forever. I thank the King and the royal Crown Prince.

“It is an honour that I enjoyed, and it is gracious of them to have allowed me to enter inside the Ka’abah. This is history.”

Tinubu said he asked Allah for wisdom and resilience to continue serving Nigerians, and expressed confidence that his prayers have been answered.

“Well, I asked for wisdom and resilience to continue to serve the people. I know that prayer has been granted. Before the 2023 election, I did the same thing. I asked Allah to bless my Umrah then, and He did.

“And I promised that I would come back to thank Him,” the President said.

He said power is a trust that must be exercised responsibly, with humility and in the service of the people, recognising that no position of authority is permanent and that ultimate sovereignty belongs to Almighty Allah.

“There is no other God but Almighty Allah. He is the giver and the taker. He owns power and authority. He says, ‘ If I give you, use it well. If you don’t use it in accordance with my dictates, I can take it from you and give it to another person. I am the only One who has that authority,” Tinubu said, quoting the words of the Qur’an.

Tinubu said faith in Allah had strengthened his conviction that his emergence as Nigeria’s leader was an extraordinary blessing that must be matched with dedicated service to the country.

“I have faith in that, and I believe extremely well that He has done me and my country a great favour. Out of many millions of people, to be the President and Commander-in-Chief is a favour that only Almighty God can do to a human being,” he stated.

Tinubu emphasised that his commitment to Project Nigeria had become even stronger, assuring Nigerians of his resolve to pursue policies and programmes that would promote prosperity, national development and shared progress.

“My commitment to Project Nigeria is higher. I am determined to usher in prosperity and fully develop the country, consistent with the wish of Allah and the support of the people.

“It is important to put Allah first, then move on. Follow your conscience. Follow the right path that will lead Nigeria to that greatness,” the President said.