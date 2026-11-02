Tinubu Will Win 2027 Presidential Election, Barau Declares

Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, political developments across the country point towards Tinubu’s victory.

Barau made the prediction on Sunday, November 1, while inaugurating campaign committees for Dawakin Tofa, Tofa and Rimin Gado Local Government Areas of Kano State, Naija News reports.

He urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to put aside their differences, unite and work towards securing victory for Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy Senate President said political analysts’ assessments and the current situation in the country suggested that Tinubu was on course to win another term.

“Based on the assessments of political analysts and the current state of Nigerian politics, all indications suggest that, by Allah’s grace, Bola Tinubu will win the presidential election,” he said.

Barau also expressed confidence that the policies and foundation laid by Tinubu during his first term would produce positive results if he secured a second term.

He commended APC leaders, elected representatives, local government chairmen, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and other stakeholders for their support for the party.

The Deputy Senate President said Kano deserved greater attention from the Federal Government, describing it as one of Nigeria’s largest states and second only to Lagos in the number of registered voters.

He also praised Yusuf’s decision to leave the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the APC, describing the move as a strategic decision that had strengthened Kano’s political position and improved its chances of attracting more development projects.

Barau said the governor’s alignment with APC members across the state, including local government chairmen, councillors, state lawmakers and members of the National Assembly, would help the state secure more benefits.

He added that the 2027 elections would give elected representatives another opportunity to contribute to the development of their constituencies.

Explaining the composition of the newly inaugurated campaign committees, Barau said they included party leaders, executive members, former and serving lawmakers, councillors, local government chairmen, new members and respected elders.

He charged the committee members to begin mobilisation and take their campaign activities seriously ahead of the elections.

“What is required of you is to play your part actively in securing victory. Mobilise, campaign and ensure that all APC candidates emerge victorious from top to bottom. May Allah grant us success and enable us to achieve our goals,” he said.